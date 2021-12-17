in Album Sales, Music News

Adele’s “30” Wins Fourth Consecutive US Album Sales Race, Remains #1 On Overall Chart

“30” continues its run as the biggest album in America.

Adele Easy On Me video screen | Columbia

Adele’s “30” unsurprisingly retains its reign atop the US album sales and consumption charts.

According to Hits Daily Double, “30” sold another 138.8K US copies during the December 10-16 tracking period. With units from track sales and streams included, the album generated 175.4K in total consumption.

The figures each rank as the week’s best, giving “30” a fourth consecutive week as the best-selling and most-consumed album.

Billboard’s numerical data may differ slightly when it arrives on Sunday, but the publication’s ultimate conclusion will be the same: another week at #1 for “30.”

30adele

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Normani Scheduled To Appear On December 30 “Ellen DeGeneres Show” With Guest Host Ciara