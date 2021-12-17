Adele’s “30” Wins Fourth Consecutive US Album Sales Race, Remains #1 On Overall Chart

Adele’s “30” unsurprisingly retains its reign atop the US album sales and consumption charts.

According to Hits Daily Double, “30” sold another 138.8K US copies during the December 10-16 tracking period. With units from track sales and streams included, the album generated 175.4K in total consumption.

The figures each rank as the week’s best, giving “30” a fourth consecutive week as the best-selling and most-consumed album.

Billboard’s numerical data may differ slightly when it arrives on Sunday, but the publication’s ultimate conclusion will be the same: another week at #1 for “30.”