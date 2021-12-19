Chloe’s “Have Mercy” Spends 2nd Week As Rhythmic Radio’s #1 Song

Although Chlöe’s “Have Mercy” falls to #2 on the urban radio chart, it retains the #1 position on this week’s Mediabase rhythmic listing.
Played 5,573 times during the December 12-18 tracking period, “Have Mercy” secures a second week at #1. This week’s spin count falls 109 plays short of last week’s mark but keeps the artist’s debut solo single ahead of the competition.
Doja Cat’s “Need To Know” rises one spot to #2, as Latto’s “Big Energy” ascends one rung to #3. Blxt’s “Chosen (featuring Ty Dolla $ign & Tyga)” descends two places to #4, and Ckay’s “Love Nwantiti” spends another week at the #5 level.
Comments
Loading…