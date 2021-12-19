in Music News

Chloe’s “Have Mercy” Spends 2nd Week As Rhythmic Radio’s #1 Song

“Have Mercy” keeps the throne on this week’s rhythmic radio chart.

Chloe - Have Mercy video screen | Parkwood/Columbia

Although Chlöe’s “Have Mercy” falls to #2 on the urban radio chart, it retains the #1 position on this week’s Mediabase rhythmic listing.

Played 5,573 times during the December 12-18 tracking period, “Have Mercy” secures a second week at #1. This week’s spin count falls 109 plays short of last week’s mark but keeps the artist’s debut solo single ahead of the competition.

Doja Cat’s “Need To Know” rises one spot to #2, as Latto’s “Big Energy” ascends one rung to #3. Blxt’s “Chosen (featuring Ty Dolla $ign & Tyga)” descends two places to #4, and Ckay’s “Love Nwantiti” spends another week at the #5 level.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

