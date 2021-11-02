Lucy Dacus Takes The Stage On Tuesday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (Early Look)

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1542 -- Pictured: Musical guest Lucy Dacus performs on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 -- (Photo by: Sean Gallagher/NBC)
Off Monday night, NBC’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” returns with an original episode Tuesday.
The broadcast closes with music from Lucy Dacus. The acclaimed artist delivers a performance from inside the “Tonight Show” studio.
Prior to the performance, Fallon welcomes Fred Armisen and Kumail Nanjiani into the studio. In addition to taking part in interviews, the actors play a game of Pictionary with Fallon and Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter.
Filmed in advance, the episode will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. The Lucy Dacus performance should start at around 12:25AM.
