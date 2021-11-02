in TV News

Lucy Dacus Takes The Stage On Tuesday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (Early Look)

Lucy Dacus takes the stage on Tuesday night’s “Fallon” episode.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1542 -- Pictured: Musical guest Lucy Dacus performs on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 -- (Photo by: Sean Gallagher/NBC)

Off Monday night, NBC’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” returns with an original episode Tuesday.

The broadcast closes with music from Lucy Dacus. The acclaimed artist delivers a performance from inside the “Tonight Show” studio.

Prior to the performance, Fallon welcomes Fred Armisen and Kumail Nanjiani into the studio. In addition to taking part in interviews, the actors play a game of Pictionary with Fallon and Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter.

Filmed in advance, the episode will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. The Lucy Dacus performance should start at around 12:25AM.

First-look photos follow:

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1542 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor Fred Armisen during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 — (Photo by: Sean Gallagher/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1542 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor Kumail Nanjiani during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 — (Photo by: Sean Gallagher/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1542 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor Fred Armisen, Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter, actor Kumail Nanjiani, and host Jimmy Fallon play “Pictionary” on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 — (Photo by: Sean Gallagher/NBC)

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

