“MONEY” Earns #90 On Billboard Hot 100 Chart Amid Huge Buzz, Giving BLACKPINK Member LISA Her Second Solo Entry

One of the buzziest songs on the planet officially makes this week’s edition of the US-centric Billboard Hot 100 chart.

LISA’s “MONEY,” that song, earns #90 on the all-genre chart. The listing accounts for activity from sales, streams, and radio; “MONEY” has found particularly success on streaming platforms like Spotify and YouTube.

“MONEY” follows the #82-debuting “LALISA” as the BLACKPINK member’s second solo chart entry.

At the time of their release in September, “LALISA” was positioned as LISA’s official solo single with “MONEY” as the B-side. The momentum quickly shifted to “MONEY,” however, with the song going viral on TikTok, posting big numbers on Spotify, and earning #1 on the Global YouTube chart.

As reported earlier, Interscope is in the process of launching the song at US pop radio.