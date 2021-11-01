Billboard Hot 100: Adele’s “Easy On Me” Spends 2nd Week As #1 Song In America

For the second consecutive week, Adele’s “Easy On Me” reigns as the hottest overall song in America.

The song actually endured week-over-week losses in streaming, sales, and radio, but it remained dominant enough to keep its #1 position on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100 chart.

“Easy On Me” is the lead single from Adele’s forthcoming (and certain blockbuster) album “30.”

The entire Top 5 actually remains intact this week, with The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber’s “STAY” (#2), Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow’s “INDUSTRY BABY” (#3), Walker Hayes’ “Fancy Like” (#4), and Ed Sheeran’s “Bad Habits” (#5)” claiming the next four spots.

— Elsewhere in the Top 10: Ed Sheeran’s “Shivers” rises two spots to a new peak of #7, and Doja Cat’s “Need To Know” climbs two places to make its first Top 10 placement at #9.