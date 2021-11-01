in Music News

Billboard Hot 100: Adele’s “Easy On Me” Spends 2nd Week As #1 Song In America

“Easy On Me” unsurprisingly keeps the throne.

Adele - Easy On Me video screen | Columbia

For the second consecutive week, Adele’s “Easy On Me” reigns as the hottest overall song in America.

The song actually endured week-over-week losses in streaming, sales, and radio, but it remained dominant enough to keep its #1 position on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100 chart.

“Easy On Me” is the lead single from Adele’s forthcoming (and certain blockbuster) album “30.”

The entire Top 5 actually remains intact this week, with The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber’s “STAY” (#2), Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow’s “INDUSTRY BABY” (#3), Walker Hayes’ “Fancy Like” (#4), and Ed Sheeran’s “Bad Habits” (#5)” claiming the next four spots.

— Elsewhere in the Top 10: Ed Sheeran’s “Shivers” rises two spots to a new peak of #7, and Doja Cat’s “Need To Know” climbs two places to make its first Top 10 placement at #9.

adeledoja cateasy on meneed to know

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Summer Walker & Ari Lennox Listed For Performance On November 8 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

“MONEY” Earns #90 On Billboard Hot 100 Chart Amid Huge Buzz, Giving BLACKPINK Member LISA Her Second Solo Entry