Justin Bieber’s “Ghost” Ranks As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s Most Added Song

“Ghost” earns the top spot on this week’s Hot AC add board.

Justin Bieber in Ghost | Video screen | Def Jam

Justin Bieber’s “Ghost” continues to win support at radio, earning this week’s most added honor at the hot adult contemporary format.

“Ghost” landed at 12 Mediabase-monitored Hot AC stations this week.

Olivia Rodrigo’s “traitor,” which won support from 10 new stations, takes second place.

Noah Kahan’s “Someone Like You (featuring Joy Oladokun)” lands in third place with 7 new adds. With 5 adds each, John Mayer’s “Wild Blue,” twenty one pilots’ “Saturday,” and January Jane’s “I Can’t Go For That (No Can Do)” tie for fourth place on this week’s Mediabase Hot AC add board.

Coldplay & BTS’ “My Universe,” Kacey Musgraves’ “justified,” and Lil Nas X’s “THATS WHAT I WANT” follow in a tie for seventh place; each song landed at 4 new stations.

Numerous songs then share tenth place: Tai Verdes’ “A-O-K,” Halsey’s “Darling,” JAX’s “Like My Father,” Forest Blakk’s “Fall Into Me,” Benson Boone’s “Ghost Town,” Doja Cat & The Weeknd’s “You Right,” Blue October’s “Oh My My,” MAX & Ali Gatie’s “Butterflies,” Kelsea Ballerini & LANY’s “i quit drinking,” and Seth Power’s “Going Somewhere” all received 3 new playlist pickups.

