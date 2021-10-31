Adele’s “Easy On Me,” Ed Sheeran’s “Shivers” Officially Make Top 10 At Pop Radio

Two of the biggest singer-songwriters on the planet each add a new Top 10 US pop radio hit to their resumes this week. Indeed, Adele’s “Easy On Me” and Ed Sheeran’s “Shivers” both enter that region of the Mediabase pop radio airplay charts.

“Easy On Me” ascends four spots to #9, while “Shivers” rises one place to #10.

“Easy On Me” received ~10,414 spins during the October 24-30 tracking period, which marked just its third week on the chart. The spin count tops last week’s sum by 2,068.

“Shivers” posted a tracking period play count of ~10,355, besting last week’s count by 663. “Shivers” joins “Bad Habits” (#5, -1) as the second Ed Sheeran song in this week’s Top 10.