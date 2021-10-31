in Music News

Adele’s “Easy On Me,” Ed Sheeran’s “Shivers” Officially Make Top 10 At Pop Radio

“Easy On Me” and “Shivers” reach new highs on the pop chart.

Adele Easy On Me video screen | Columbia

Two of the biggest singer-songwriters on the planet each add a new Top 10 US pop radio hit to their resumes this week. Indeed, Adele’s “Easy On Me” and Ed Sheeran’s “Shivers” both enter that region of the Mediabase pop radio airplay charts.

“Easy On Me” ascends four spots to #9, while “Shivers” rises one place to #10.

“Easy On Me” received ~10,414 spins during the October 24-30 tracking period, which marked just its third week on the chart. The spin count tops last week’s sum by 2,068.

“Shivers” posted a tracking period play count of ~10,355, besting last week’s count by 663. “Shivers” joins “Bad Habits” (#5, -1) as the second Ed Sheeran song in this week’s Top 10.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

