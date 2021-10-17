in Music News

“Need To Know” Reaches #10 At Pop Radio, Giving Doja Cat Three Songs In Top 10

Doja Cat claims an impressive three positions in this week’s Top 10.

Doja Cat - Need To Know video screen | Kemosabe/RCA

Doja Cat’s “Need To Know” officially enters the Top 10 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Up one place, the single earns #10 on this week’s listing. “Need To Know” received ~9,865 spins during the October 10-16 tracking period, reflecting a week-over-week gain of 652.

With the ascent of “Need To Know,” Doja Cat impressively claims three spots in this week’s Top 10.

“You Right,” her collaboration with The Weeknd, rises one spot to #6 on this week’s Mediabase pop chart. “Kiss Me More (featuring SZA),” her enduring former #1 hit, concurrently slides one spot to #7.

doja catkiss me moreneed to knowszathe weekndyou right

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber’s “STAY” Earns 7th Week As Pop Radio’s #1 Song, 2nd As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s Leader