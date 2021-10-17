“Need To Know” Reaches #10 At Pop Radio, Giving Doja Cat Three Songs In Top 10

Doja Cat’s “Need To Know” officially enters the Top 10 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.
Up one place, the single earns #10 on this week’s listing. “Need To Know” received ~9,865 spins during the October 10-16 tracking period, reflecting a week-over-week gain of 652.
With the ascent of “Need To Know,” Doja Cat impressively claims three spots in this week’s Top 10.
“You Right,” her collaboration with The Weeknd, rises one spot to #6 on this week’s Mediabase pop chart. “Kiss Me More (featuring SZA),” her enduring former #1 hit, concurrently slides one spot to #7.
Comments
Loading…