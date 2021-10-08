Ana de Armas, Jason Momoa, Big Red Machine Appear On Friday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (Early Look)

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1532 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actress Ana de Armas during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Friday, October 8, 2021 -- (Photo by: Sean Gallagher/NBC)
As “No Time To Die” opens in theaters, star Ana de Armas makes an in-person appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
In addition to joining host Jimmy Fallon for an interview, the actress plays a game of “Box Of Lies.”
Her appearance comes as part of an episode that also features Jason Momoa and Big Red Machine. Momoa, who stars in the upcoming “Dune,” appears as a virtual guest. Big Red Machine meanwhile delivers a performance from inside the “Tonight Show” studio.
The episode will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC; first-look photos from the taping follow:
