“Ted Lasso,” “The Crown,” “The Queen’s Gambit” Win Outstanding Series Awards At 2021 Emmys

“Ted Lasso,” “The Crown,” and “The Queen’s Gambit” took home the night’s top honors.

The Queen's Gambit - Netflix First-Look/Promo Photo via @netflixqueue on Twitter

Although the 2021 Emmy Awards ceremony featured some surprises, the three biggest trophies went to the betting favorites.

“Ted Lasso” won for Outstanding Comedy Series, “The Crown” won for Outstanding Drama Series, and “The Queen’s Gambit” took home Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series.

In a change from previous iterations of the show, the Limited or Anthology Series trophy was the final presentation of the night.

The three series also won other major awards throughout the night. “Ted Lasso” took home Supporting Actor in a Comedy (Brett Goldstein), Supporting Actress in a Comedy (Hannah Waddingham), and Lead Actor in a Comedy (Jason Sudeikis).

“The Crown” won for Supporting Actress in a Drama (Gillian Anderson), Supporting Actor in a Drama (Tobias Menzies), Lead Actress in a Drama (Olivia Colman), Lead Actor in a Drama (Josh O’Connor), Directing for a Drama, and Writing for a Drama.

“The Queen’s Gambit” also won Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie.

