“Ted Lasso” Stars Hannah Waddingham, Brett Goldstein Win Comedy Supporting Acting Emmy Awards

It is expected to fare very well at the 2021 Emmy Awards, and Apple TV+ sensation “Ted Lasso” certainly started off on the right foot. Actors from the show won the Supporting Actress and Actor in a Comedy Series trophies.

Hannah Waddingham won in the Actress category, while Goldstein won for Actor.

Both, notably, were part of fields that included other cast members from their show. Juno Temple was also a nominee in the Supporting Actress category, while Brendan Hunt, Nick Mohammed, and Jeremy Swift were also in the running for the Actor award.

Predicting a “Ted Lasso” vote split, some oddsmakers ranked “Saturday Night Live” veteran Kenan Thompson as the favorite to beat out