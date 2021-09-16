in TV News

Shawn Mendes Scheduled To Appear On September 22 “Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

Mendes will make a noteworthy late-night television appearance.

Shawn Mendes - Summer Of Love cover | Courtesy of Island

Pop superstar Shawn Mendes has booked his next major television appearance.

According to CBS, Mendes will appear on the September 22 edition of “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.” Listed as an interview guest, Mendes is presently the only celebrity confirmed for the broadcast.

The singer-songwriter is currently charting with his single “Summer Of Love.”

Complete “Colbert” listings follow:

Friday, Sept. 17

Sarah Paulson; Kacey Musgraves; special appearance by Steve Burns (OAD: 9/9/21)

Monday, Sept. 20

The Late Show’s Celebration of Season 6: This Time with Laughs!

Tuesday, Sept. 21

Bob Woodward and Robert Costa; performance by Leon Bridges

Wednesday, Sept. 22

Shawn Mendes

Thursday, Sept. 23

Anderson Cooper; performance by John Mayer

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

