Shawn Mendes Scheduled To Appear On September 22 “Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

Pop superstar Shawn Mendes has booked his next major television appearance.
According to CBS, Mendes will appear on the September 22 edition of “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.” Listed as an interview guest, Mendes is presently the only celebrity confirmed for the broadcast.
The singer-songwriter is currently charting with his single “Summer Of Love.”
Complete “Colbert” listings follow:
Friday, Sept. 17
Sarah Paulson; Kacey Musgraves; special appearance by Steve Burns (OAD: 9/9/21)
Monday, Sept. 20
The Late Show’s Celebration of Season 6: This Time with Laughs!
Tuesday, Sept. 21
Bob Woodward and Robert Costa; performance by Leon Bridges
Wednesday, Sept. 22
Shawn Mendes
Thursday, Sept. 23
Anderson Cooper; performance by John Mayer
Comments
Loading…