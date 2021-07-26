in Music News

Camila Cabello’s “Don’t Go Yet” Ranks As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s Most Added Song

“Don’t Get Yet” tops this week’s Hot AC add board.

Camila Cabello - Don't Go Yet video screen | Epic Records

Camila Cabello’s “Don’t Go Yet” received a warm welcome at hot adult contemporary radio.

Picked up by 24 Mediabase-monitored Hot AC stations this week, “Don’t Go Yet” ranks as the format’s most added song.

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber’s “Stay,” a playlist pickup for 17 new stations, takes second place on the add board.

With 13 adds each, twenty one pilots’ “Saturday” and Dua Lipa’s “Love Again” tie for third. Maroon 5’s “Lost” follows in fifth place with 12 new pickups.

This week’s other notable Hot AC options: Tate McRae & Khalid’s “working” (6th-most), American Authors’ “Nice And Easy (featuring Mark McGrath)” (7th-most, tie), Max & Ali Gatie’s “Butterflies” (7th-most, tie), 98 Degrees’ “Where Do You Wanna Go” (9th-most, tie), and Anne-Marie & Niall Horan’s “Our Song” (9th-most, tie).

