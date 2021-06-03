in Music News

Halsey’s “Without Me” Reaches 8x Platinum In United States, “You should be sad,” “Sorry,” “Roman Holiday,” “Haunting” Also Earn New Certifications

Halsey received a handful of new RIAA certifications this week.

Halsey’s June began with a handful of new US song certifications.

According to the RIAA, her smash hit “Without Me” officially attained 8x platinum status on June 2, 2021. The award confirms 8 million in US units, with each unit equal to 1 paid download or 150 streams.

“Without Me” hit #1 on the Billboard Hot 100, becoming Halsey’s second song (and first as the sole/lead artist) to top the crucial listing.

The artist additionally received a 2x platinum certification (2 million) for “You should be sad,” a platinum award (1 million) for “Sorry,” and a gold honor (500,000) for “Roman Holiday” on June 2.

One day earlier, she received a gold certification for “Haunting.”

