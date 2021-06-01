in Music News

BTS’ “Butter” Also Earns #1 On Billboard’s Global Charts; Olivia Rodrigo Has Four Top 10 Hits On Global 200

“Butter” tops the Global 200 and Global Excluding US.

BTS - Butter video screen | HYBE/BIGHIT/Columbia

In addition to topping this week’s Billboard Hot 100, BTS’ “Butter” earns #1 on this week’s global songs charts.

Indeed, the instant hit grabs #1 on the Billboard Global 200 and Global Excluding United States listings. The charts measure worldwide performance; the former includes US points in the tabulation, while the latter looks specifically at non-US activity.

“Butter” is BTS’ fourth #1 on the Global 200 and third #1 on the Excluding US chart (previous hits “Dynamite” and “Life Goes On” topped both; “Savage Love” only topped the Global 200).

An enduring hit, “Dynamite” is prominently positioned at #9 on this week’s edition of the Excluding US chart.

This week’s global charts also feature ample representation from Olivia Rodrigo, whose “SOUR” album launched during the tracking period. Rodrigo notably claims four spots on the Global 200 (“good 4 u” at #2, “deja vu” at #3, “traitor” at #7, and “drivers license” at #9) and three on the Excluding US listing (“good 4 u” at #2, “deja vu” at #8, and “drivers license” at #9).

btsbutterolivia rodrigo

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Billboard Hot 100: Olivia Rodrigo’s “Traitor” Debuts At #9, “Good 4 U,” “Deja Vu” Also In Top 10

Olivia Rodrigo’s “Brutal” Tops Billboard’s Hot Rock & Alternative Songs Chart, Marking First #1 Debut Since Taylor Swift’s “Cardigan”