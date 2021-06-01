BTS’ “Butter” Also Earns #1 On Billboard’s Global Charts; Olivia Rodrigo Has Four Top 10 Hits On Global 200

In addition to topping this week’s Billboard Hot 100, BTS’ “Butter” earns #1 on this week’s global songs charts.

Indeed, the instant hit grabs #1 on the Billboard Global 200 and Global Excluding United States listings. The charts measure worldwide performance; the former includes US points in the tabulation, while the latter looks specifically at non-US activity.

“Butter” is BTS’ fourth #1 on the Global 200 and third #1 on the Excluding US chart (previous hits “Dynamite” and “Life Goes On” topped both; “Savage Love” only topped the Global 200).

An enduring hit, “Dynamite” is prominently positioned at #9 on this week’s edition of the Excluding US chart.

This week’s global charts also feature ample representation from Olivia Rodrigo, whose “SOUR” album launched during the tracking period. Rodrigo notably claims four spots on the Global 200 (“good 4 u” at #2, “deja vu” at #3, “traitor” at #7, and “drivers license” at #9) and three on the Excluding US listing (“good 4 u” at #2, “deja vu” at #8, and “drivers license” at #9).