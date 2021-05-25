Twenty One Pilots’ “Scaled and Icy” Projected For 55K US Sales, 80K+ Total US Units

Opening week projections have finally arrived for twenty one pilots’ “Scaled and Icy,” and they confirm a good start for the new album.

According to Hits Daily Double, “Scaled and Icy” should sell about 55K US copies during the May 21-27 tracking period. With units from track sales and streams included, it may generate about 81K in total first-week units.

Such figures would position “Scaled And Icy” as the week’s #2 seller (below only Olivia Rodrigo’s “SOUR” with 70K+) and #3 overall album (below “SOUR” with 265K and J. Cole’s “The Off-Season” with 96K).

“Scaled And Icy” is the follow-up to twenty one pilots’ “Trench,” which debuted at #2 on both the Billboard Top Album Sales (album sales only) and Billboard 200 (total consumption) charts.