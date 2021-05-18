Bella Poarch’s “Build A Bitch,” Olivia Rodrigo’s “Good 4 U,” Anitta’s “Girl From Rio” Added By B96 Chicago

Two of the week’s big new releases and a recent airplay chart debut have officially won support from B96.

Reporting to the May 18 Mediabase pop radio add board, the influential Chicago station confirms adding Bella Poarch’s “Build A Bitch,” Olivia Rodrigo’s “good 4 u,” and Anitta’s “Girl From Rio” to its playlist.

Since launching Friday, “Build A Bitch” and “good 4 u” have been gaining considerable traction on digital platforms. “Build A Bitch” has been a leading gainer each day since its release, while “good 4 u” is now #1 on the Global and US Spotify charts.

“Girl From Rio” marks the US radio breakthrough for the immensely popular Anitta; it entered the Top 40 on this past week’s Mediabase airplay chart.

Headline Planet will share its complete add recap later Tuesday.