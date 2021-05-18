in Music News

Bella Poarch’s “Build A Bitch,” Olivia Rodrigo’s “Good 4 U,” Anitta’s “Girl From Rio” Added By B96 Chicago

The popular Chicago radio station picked up three songs.

Bella Poarch by Simone Komine | Build A Bitch-era publicity photo (courtesy of Warner Records Press)

Two of the week’s big new releases and a recent airplay chart debut have officially won support from B96.

Reporting to the May 18 Mediabase pop radio add board, the influential Chicago station confirms adding Bella Poarch’s “Build A Bitch,” Olivia Rodrigo’s “good 4 u,” and Anitta’s “Girl From Rio” to its playlist.

Since launching Friday, “Build A Bitch” and “good 4 u” have been gaining considerable traction on digital platforms. “Build A Bitch” has been a leading gainer each day since its release, while “good 4 u” is now #1 on the Global and US Spotify charts.

“Girl From Rio” marks the US radio breakthrough for the immensely popular Anitta; it entered the Top 40 on this past week’s Mediabase airplay chart.

Headline Planet will share its complete add recap later Tuesday.

anittabella poarchbuild a bitchgirl from rdiogood 4 uolivia rodrigo

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Olivia Rodrigo’s “Good 4 U” Has Been Added By Z100 New York

Olivia Rodrigo’s “Good 4 U” Also Earns Spot On 102.7 KIIS FM Radio Playlist