Olivia Rodrigo’s “Good 4 U” Enters Top 5 On US iTunes After “SNL,” Also Joins Top 5 on US Spotify & Global Spotify Charts, Earns More Radio Play

Benefiting from a performance on this weekend’s “Saturday Night Live” and undeniable enthusiasm for the song, Olivia Rodrigo’s “good 4 u” jumped into the Top 5 on the US iTunes sales chart earlier Sunday.

The song occupies the #5 position on the all-genre chart as of press time at 1:15PM ET Sunday.

Rodrigo’s new song also moves into the Top 5 on the daily US and Global Spotify charts for Saturday, May 15. “Good 4 u” earns #4 (+10) on the US chart with 1,970,017 in American streams; a worldwide count of 4,422,240 yields an eight-place rise to #5 on the global listing (+8).

It still remains unclear if Rodrigo and her Geffen/Interscope team will move forward with “good 4 u” as an official radio single, but the pop format is clearly showing interest. By the end of Saturday, Dallas’ 106.1 KISS had played the song a whopping ten times. Chattanooga’s Hits 96, Green Bay’s 95.9 KISS, and SiriusXM Hits 1 had offered 6 spins, and Portland’s Live 95.5 had offered 5 plays. Numerous other stations had offered between 1-4 spins.

The song also retains its #1 position on the YouTube music trending chart, with a view count just shy of 20 million.