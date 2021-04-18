in Music News

Gabby Barrett’s “The Good Ones” Reaches #1 On Mediabase Country Radio Chart

“The Good Ones” ranks as a dominant #1.

Cade Foehner & Gabby Barrett in The Good Ones | Video Screen | Warner

Already a #1 hit on the Billboard Country Airplay listing, Gabby Barrett’s “The Good Ones” this week rises to #1 on the Mediabase country radio singles chart.

Up one place, “The Good Ones” seizes the throne from Chris Stapleton’s “Starting Over.”

In addition to ruling for chart points, “The Good Ones” ranks as the Mediabase country panel’s most played and heard song for the April 11-17 tracking period.

“The Good Ones” follows “I Hope” as Barrett’s second career country radio #1.

Up two places, Jake Owen’s “Made For You” earns #2 on this week’s Mediabase chart. Tenille Arts’ “Somebody Like That” rises two places to #3, Brett Young’s former #1 “Lady” rebounds three places to #4, and Sam Hunt’s “Breaking Up Was Easy In The 90s” jumps five places to #5.

gabby barrettthe good ones

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Drake’s “What’s Next” Officially Reaches #1 At Rhythmic Radio