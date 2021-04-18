Gabby Barrett’s “The Good Ones” Reaches #1 On Mediabase Country Radio Chart

Already a #1 hit on the Billboard Country Airplay listing, Gabby Barrett’s “The Good Ones” this week rises to #1 on the Mediabase country radio singles chart.

Up one place, “The Good Ones” seizes the throne from Chris Stapleton’s “Starting Over.”

In addition to ruling for chart points, “The Good Ones” ranks as the Mediabase country panel’s most played and heard song for the April 11-17 tracking period.

“The Good Ones” follows “I Hope” as Barrett’s second career country radio #1.

Up two places, Jake Owen’s “Made For You” earns #2 on this week’s Mediabase chart. Tenille Arts’ “Somebody Like That” rises two places to #3, Brett Young’s former #1 “Lady” rebounds three places to #4, and Sam Hunt’s “Breaking Up Was Easy In The 90s” jumps five places to #5.