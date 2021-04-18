in Music News

Drake’s “What’s Next” Officially Reaches #1 At Rhythmic Radio

“What’s Next” takes over the top spot on this week’s rhythmic chart.

Drake - Scary Hours 2 Cover | OVO/Republic | Via @drake on Twitter

Drake’s “What’s Next” makes a big jump to #1 on this week’s Mediabase rhythmic radio chart.

The song, which was #4 last week, tops this week’s chart on the strength of its ~5,463 tracking period spins. The count reflects a week-over-week gain of 546 plays.

“What’s Next” seizes the throne from Yung Bleu’s “You’re Mines Still,” which happens to feature Drake. That song falls to #2 this week, courtesy of the ~5,082 spins it received during the April 11-17 tracking period (-313).

Up four places, Silk Sonic’s “Leave The Door Open” earns #3 this week. Cardi B’s “Up” slides one spot to #4, and Pop Smoke’s “What You Know Bout Love” stays at #5.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

