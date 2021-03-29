Imagine Dragons’ “Follow You” Ranks As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s Most Added Song

As it flies up the alternative radio chart, Imagine Dragons’ “Follow You” is also winning support at hot adult contemporary.

Picked up by 14 Mediabase-monitored Hot AC stations this week, “Follow You” ranks as the format’s most added song.

A playlist pickup for 13 stations, Dua Lipa’s “We’re Good” takes second place on this week’s Mediabase add board.

AJR’s “Way Less Sad” and Demi Lovato’s “Dancing With The Devil” tie for third place; both songs landed at 10 stations. Bebe Rexha’s “Sacrifice” follows in fifth with 8 adds.

This week’s other notable Hot AC options: Ava Max’s “My Head & My Heart” (6th-most, tie), Machine Gun Kelly & blackbear’s “my ex’s best friend” (6th-most, tie), Duncan Laurence’s “Arcade” (8th-most, tie), Tom Grennan’s “Little Bit Of Love” (8th-most, tie), The Kid LAROI’s “WITHOUT YOU” (8th-most, tie), and Ritt Momney’s “Put Your Records On” (8th-most, tie).