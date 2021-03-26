Addison Rae Appears, Performs On Friday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (Special Look)

A week after releasing her debut single “Obsessed,” social media sensation Addison Rae appears on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

An in-studio guest, Addison joins host Jimmy Fallon for an interview. She and the host also participate in a TikTok-themed segment.

Later in the broadcast, she also delivers the first-ever TV performance of her debut single.

Filmed in advance, the episode also features a remote interview with Viola Davis. It began airing at 11:35PM on the east coast — and will start at the same time on the west.

Video highlights are being posted upon availability; photos from Addison Rae’s appearance also follow.