Addison Rae Appears, Performs On Friday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (Special Look)

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1433 -- Pictured: Singer Addison Rae during an interview on Friday, March 26, 2021 -- (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)
A week after releasing her debut single “Obsessed,” social media sensation Addison Rae appears on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
An in-studio guest, Addison joins host Jimmy Fallon for an interview. She and the host also participate in a TikTok-themed segment.
Later in the broadcast, she also delivers the first-ever TV performance of her debut single.
Filmed in advance, the episode also features a remote interview with Viola Davis. It began airing at 11:35PM on the east coast — and will start at the same time on the west.
Video highlights are being posted upon availability; photos from Addison Rae’s appearance also follow.
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1433 — Pictured: Singer Addison Rae teaches host Jimmy Fallon TikTok dances on Friday, March 26, 2021 — (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1433 — Pictured: (l-r) Singer Addison Rae during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Friday, March 26, 2021 — (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1433 — Pictured: Singer Addison Rae teaches host Jimmy Fallon TikTok dances on Friday, March 26, 2021 — (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1433 — Pictured: Singer Addison Rae during an interview on Friday, March 26, 2021 — (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1433 — Pictured: Singer Addison Rae during an interview on Friday, March 26, 2021 — (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)
addison rae jimmy fallon nbc the tonight show
Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.
Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.
Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.
Loading…