Addison Rae Appears, Performs On Friday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (Special Look)

Addison Rae appears as a multi-segment guest on Friday’s “Fallon.”

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1433 -- Pictured: Singer Addison Rae during an interview on Friday, March 26, 2021 -- (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)

A week after releasing her debut single “Obsessed,” social media sensation Addison Rae appears on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

An in-studio guest, Addison joins host Jimmy Fallon for an interview. She and the host also participate in a TikTok-themed segment.

Later in the broadcast, she also delivers the first-ever TV performance of her debut single.

Filmed in advance, the episode also features a remote interview with Viola Davis. It began airing at 11:35PM on the east coast — and will start at the same time on the west.

Video highlights are being posted upon availability; photos from Addison Rae’s appearance also follow.

