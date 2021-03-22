in Music News

Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak’s “Leave The Door Open” Repeats As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s Most Added Song

“Leave The Door Open” again ranks as Hot AC’s most added song.

An Evening With Silk Sonic cover | Atlantic

Hot adult contemporary radio continues to welcome Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak’s “Leave The Door Open” with open arms. The song, which is the debut release under the duo’s Silk Sonic moniker, again tops the Mediabase hot adult contemporary add board.

Picked up by another 15 Mediabase-monitored Hot AC stations, “Leave The Door Open” enjoys a second week as the format’s most added song.

With 11 adds each, Duncan Laurence’s “Arcade” and AJR’S “Way Less Sad” tie for second. Three songs follow in a tie for fourth, as Zak Abel’s “Be Kind,” Dua Lipa’s “We’re Good,” and Bebe Rexha’s “Sacrifice” each won support from 9 new stations.

This week’s other notable Hot AC options: Ava Max’s “My Head & My Heart” (7th-most), Imagine Dragons’ “Follow You” (8th-most, tie), Ashe & Finneas’ “Till Forever Falls Apart” (8th-most, tie), and Machine Gun Kelly & blackbear’s “my ex’s best friend” (8th-most, tie).

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

