in Music News

BLACKPINK’s Rosé Earns #1 On Billboard Global 200 & Global Excluding US Charts With “On The Ground”

“Gone” also charts well on both listings.

Rose - On The Ground video screen | YG Entertainment

As far as the Billboard charts are concerned, Rosé’s “On The Ground” was the biggest song in the world this past week.

The BLACKPINK member’s debut solo single earns #1 on the Billboard Global 200 and Global Excluding US charts.

“On The Ground” marks Rosé’s unconditional first #1 on the Global 200; BLACKPINK’s highest-charting group song was the #2-peaking “Lovesick Girls.” As that BLACKPINK hit did hit #1 on the Global Excluding US chart, Rosé becomes the first artist to top the listing with both a solo and group song.

Rosé concurrently arrives at #29 on the Global 200 with “Gone,” her B-side release. That song starts at #17 on the Global Excluding US Chart.

blackpinkgoneon the groundrose

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Machine Gun Kelly & CORPSE’s “DAYWALKER!” Debuts On Billboard Hot 100 Chart

Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak’s “Leave The Door Open” Repeats As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s Most Added Song