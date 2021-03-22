BLACKPINK’s Rosé Earns #1 On Billboard Global 200 & Global Excluding US Charts With “On The Ground”

As far as the Billboard charts are concerned, Rosé’s “On The Ground” was the biggest song in the world this past week.

The BLACKPINK member’s debut solo single earns #1 on the Billboard Global 200 and Global Excluding US charts.

“On The Ground” marks Rosé’s unconditional first #1 on the Global 200; BLACKPINK’s highest-charting group song was the #2-peaking “Lovesick Girls.” As that BLACKPINK hit did hit #1 on the Global Excluding US chart, Rosé becomes the first artist to top the listing with both a solo and group song.

Rosé concurrently arrives at #29 on the Global 200 with “Gone,” her B-side release. That song starts at #17 on the Global Excluding US Chart.