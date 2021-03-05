in TV News

Zara Larsson, Daddy Yankee, Kelly Rowland Scheduled To Perform On “Good Morning America”

ABC confirms three upcoming “Good Morning America” performers.

Zara Larsson - Photo by Jordan Rossi | Official Press Photo courtesy of The Chamber Group

Three of this coming week’s “Good Morning America” episodes will feature musical performers.

Zara Larsson, who just released her new album “Poster Girl,” will perform on the March 8 edition of “GMA.” The episode will also feature appearances by Jesse Tyler Ferguson & Julie Tanous and Diane von Furstenberg.

Daddy Yankee will play the March 9 “GMA,” joining a lineup that also includes Jennifer Garner and Angeline Boulley.

In addition to a chat with Kofi Siriboe and “Deals And Steals with Tory Johnson,” the March 11 episode will feature a musical performance by Kelly Rowland.

Complete listings follow:

Monday, March 8— Actor & authors Jesse Tyler Ferguson & Julie Tanous (“Food Between Friends”); author Diane von Furstenberg (“Own It”); a performance by Zara Larsson

Tuesday, March 9— Actress Jennifer Garner (“Yes Day”); author Angeline Boulley (“The Firekeeper’s Daughter”); a performance by Daddy Yankee

Wednesday, March 10— Actor Damson Idris (“Snowfall”); host Stephen A. Smith (“Stephen A’s World”); actor Edgar Ramírez (“Yes Day”)

Thursday, March 11— Actor Kofi Siriboe (“Queen Sugar”); a performance by Kelly Rowland; Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson

Friday, March 12— Actor Giacomo Gianniotti (“Grey’s Anatomy”); actress Jenna Ortega (“Yes Day”)

Saturday, March 13— Binge This! with Lawrence K. Jackson; Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

