Madison Beer’s “Blue,” “Follow The White Rabbit,” “Effortlessly,” “Stay Numb and Carry On,” “Default” Each Surpassed 1 Million Spotify Streams During Release Week

The tracks from Madison Beer’s “Life Support” found an impressive audience on Spotify.

Madison Beer celebrates Life Support release | Selfie via @madisonbeer on Instagram

Madison Beer’s long-awaited debut studio album “Life Support” arrived at the start of the February 26-March 4 tracking period. By the end of the week, multiple new tracks had amassed over 1 million streams on Spotify.

“Blue,” the best-performing of the new songs, closed the week with 2.83 million global streams. One of the album’s standouts from a quality standpoint, “Blue” received prominent positioning on key playlists.

“Follow The White Rabbit,” another top-performing new track, received 1.29 million first-week streams. “Effortlessly” (1.16 million), “Stay Numb and Carry One” (1.11 million), and “Default” (1.08 million) also crossed the 1 million mark during release week.

The other new songs all mostly came close to 1 million, with only the intro (“The Beginning”), interlude (“Interlude”), and outro (“Channel Surfing/The End”) falling short of 800,000. Only “Channel Surfing/The End” missed 700,000.

In addition a handful of brand new tracks, “Life Support” includes pre-release songs “Selfish” (190.84 million streams to date), “Good In Goodbye” (86.93 million), “Baby” (59.23 million), “Stained Glass” (19.47 million), and “BOYSHIT” (15.08 million).

As of press time, Beer boasts 14.97 million monthly Spotify listeners across her discography.

