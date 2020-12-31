Hailee Steinfeld Appearing, Seventeen Performing On January 6 “Late Late Show With James Corden”

Like other major US late-night shows, “The Late Late Show With James Corden” will return to production during the week of January 4, 2021.
One episode will feature an appearance by “Dickinson” star Hailee Steinfeld.
The singer and actress will appear on the January 6 edition of the CBS talk show. According to the network, the episode will also feature a performance by SEVENTEEN.
Complete “Corden” listings follow:
January 4 – Rosario Dawson, musical guest Ingrid Andress
January 5 – James Marsden, musical guest Tim Minchin
January 6 – Hailee Steinfeld, musical guest SEVENTEEN
January 7 – Michael Sheen, Jo Ellen Pellman
