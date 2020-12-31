Special Look: Big Hit Labels Artists BTS, GFRIEND, TXT, ENHYPEN, NU’EST, BUMZU, Lee Hyun Celebrated New Year’s Eve With Global Concert

The inability to perform in front of live fans did not prevent Big Hit Labels from delivering a musical New Year’s Eve celebration. Thursday night Korean time, the label group’s roster of immensely popular came together for a streaming concert entitled “2021 New Year’s Eve Live.”

At roughly 3 hours in length, the show featured performances by Big Hit Labels acts LEE HYUN, BUMZU, NU’EST, BTS, GFRIEND, TOMORROW X TOGETHER and ENHYPEN. Steve Aoki, Lauv, and Halsey appeared via video and/or hologram to perform collaborations with BTS.

The show, which featured a “we’ve connected” theme, also included hologram collaboration performances with the late Shin Hae-chul.

To best replicate the experience of attending the celebration in person, the event included multiple streaming angles as well as a meet & greet lounge. Viewers were able to chat throughout the show, furthering the notion of connection.

Following the event, Big Hit issued a collection of photos: