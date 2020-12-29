Gwen Stefani, Ralph Macchio Scheduled For January 5 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” returns to production next week, and one of the guests will be Gwen Stefani.

NBC confirms Stefani for the January 5 edition of the late-night talk show. The music superstar and victorious “The Voice” coach will appear for an interview and performance.

The episode will also feature a chat with “Cobra Kai” star Ralph Macchio.

Tuesday, December 29: Guests include Daniel Craig, Billie Eilish and FINNEAS and musical guests Billie Eilish and FINNEAS. (OAD 10/5/20)

Wednesday, December 30: Guests include Melissa McCarthy, The Original Cast of Saved By the Bell and musical guest Sheryl Crow. (OAD 11/25/20)

Thursday, December 31: Guests include President Barack Obama and musical guest Liam Gallagher. (OAD 12/4/20)

Friday, January 1: Guests include Post Malone, Phoebe Robinson and musical guest 2 Chainz. (OAD 11/13/20)

Monday, January 4: Guests include Gordon Ramsay, Vanessa Kirby and musical guest Sturgill Simpson. Show #1379A

