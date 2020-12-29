in TV News

Gwen Stefani, Ralph Macchio Scheduled For January 5 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Stefani will be an interview and musical guest.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 0774 -- Pictured: Musical Guest Gwen Stefani performs "Under the Christmas Lights" on November 21, 2017 -- (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)

“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” returns to production next week, and one of the guests will be Gwen Stefani.

NBC confirms Stefani for the January 5 edition of the late-night talk show. The music superstar and victorious “The Voice” coach will appear for an interview and performance.

The episode will also feature a chat with “Cobra Kai” star Ralph Macchio.

Tuesday, December 29: Guests include Daniel Craig, Billie Eilish and FINNEAS and musical guests Billie Eilish and FINNEAS. (OAD 10/5/20)

Wednesday, December 30: Guests include Melissa McCarthy, The Original Cast of Saved By the Bell and musical guest Sheryl Crow. (OAD 11/25/20)

Thursday, December 31: Guests include President Barack Obama and musical guest Liam Gallagher. (OAD 12/4/20)

Friday, January 1: Guests include Post Malone, Phoebe Robinson and musical guest 2 Chainz. (OAD 11/13/20)

Monday, January 4: Guests include Gordon Ramsay, Vanessa Kirby and musical guest Sturgill Simpson. Show #1379A

Tuesday, January 5: Guests include Gwen Stefani, Ralph Macchio and musical guest Gwen Stefani. Show #1380A

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

