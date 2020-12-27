in Music News

Ariana Grande’s “Positions” Spends 2nd Week As Pop Radio’s #1 Song

“positions” spends another week atop the pop radio chart.

Ariana Grande in positions | Video screen | Republic

Ariana Grande’s “positions” retains the #1 position on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Credited with ~18,504 spins during the December 20-26 tracking period, “positions” secures a second week at #1. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 96, while keeping “positions” nearly 500 spins ahead of the competition.

In retaining the #1 position, “positions” becomes Grande’s fifth multi-week #1. She previously spent multiple weeks atop the chart with “Problem (featuring Iggy Azalea)” (2), “Side To Side (featuring Nicki Minaj)” (5), “god is a woman” (2), and “7 rings” (6 weeks).

“Bang Bang (with Nicki Minaj & Jessie J),” “no tears left to cry,” and “thank u, next,” her other number ones, each ruled for a single week.

24kGoldn’s “Mood (featuring iann dior)” holds at #2 on the chart with ~18,011 spins (-355).

Justin Bieber’s “Holy (featuring Chance The Rapper)” stays at #3, and Ava Max’s “Kings & Queens” keeps the #4 position. Dua Lipa’s “Levitating (featuring DaBaby)” stays at #5.

24kgoldnariana grandeava maxchacne the rapperdababydua lipaiann diorJustin Bieberpositions

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Ava Max’s “Kings & Queens” Enjoys 4th Week As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s #1 Song

AJR, Ed Sheeran, The Weeknd, Luke Combs, Chris Stapleton, Billie Eilish Songs Claim Top 6 Spots On US iTunes Sales Chart