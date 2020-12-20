Justin Bieber & Benny Blanco’s “Lonely” Reaches Top 10 At Pop Radio, Ranks As Greatest Airplay Gainer

Powered by the format’s greatest airplay gain, Justin Bieber & Benny Blanco’s “Lonely” earns a Top 10 position on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart.
Up four places, “Lonely” grabs #9 on this week’s listing. The collaboration received ~9,732 spins during the December 13-19 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 1,807.
As noted, the increase ranks as the week’s biggest airplay gain.
Thanks to the ascent of “Lonely,” Bieber now has two songs inside the Top 10. As “Lonely” takes #9, his previous release “Holy (featuring Chance The Rapper)” climbs one rung to #3.
