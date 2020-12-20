in Music News

Justin Bieber & Benny Blanco’s “Lonely” Reaches Top 10 At Pop Radio, Ranks As Greatest Airplay Gainer

“Lonely” rides a major gain into the Top 10.

Justin Bieber in Lonely | Video screen | UMG

Powered by the format’s greatest airplay gain, Justin Bieber & Benny Blanco’s “Lonely” earns a Top 10 position on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart.

Up four places, “Lonely” grabs #9 on this week’s listing. The collaboration received ~9,732 spins during the December 13-19 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 1,807.

As noted, the increase ranks as the week’s biggest airplay gain.

Thanks to the ascent of “Lonely,” Bieber now has two songs inside the Top 10. As “Lonely” takes #9, his previous release “Holy (featuring Chance The Rapper)” climbs one rung to #3.

benny blancoJustin Bieberlonely

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Jhene Aiko & H.E.R.’s “BS” Also Jumps To #1 On Rhythmic Radio Chart

Tom MacDonald’s “Best Rapper Ever” Reaches Top 5 On All-Genre US iTunes Sales Chart, #1 On Rap Chart