Jhene Aiko & H.E.R.’s “BS” Also Jumps To #1 On Rhythmic Radio Chart

“BS” is not simply this week’s most-played song at urban radio.

In addition to reaching #1 on the Mediabase urban radio chart, Jhené Aiko’s “BS (featuring H.E.R.)” tops this week’s rhythmic radio listing.

The “Chilombo” collaboration jumps four places to take over #1 on the rhythmic chart.

“BS” received ~5,848 spins during the December 13-19 tracking period, reflecting a week-over-week gain of 754.

Pop Smoke’s “For The Night (featuring Lil Baby & DaBaby),” the previous leader, drops to #2 with ~5,649 spins (-793).

Drake’s “Laugh Now Cry Later (featuring Lil Durk)” drops a spot to #3, and 24kGoldn’s “Mood (featuring iann dior)” keeps the #4 position.

Down two places, Internet Money & Gunna’s “Lemonade (featuring Don Toliver & NAV)” claims #5 on this week’s chart.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

