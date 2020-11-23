Songs By Shawn Mendes & Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X, Joji, Maluma & The Weeknd Enter Top 40 At Pop Radio

Despite its late-week arrival, Shawn Mendes & Justin Bieber’s “Monster” earns a spot on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart. Lil Nas X’s “Holiday,” Joji’s “Your Man,” and Maluma & The Weeknd’s “Hawái” also earn Top 40 positions this week.

Credited with 1,573 spins during the November 15-21 tracking period, “Monster” debuts at #37 on this week’s chart. The collaboration premiered on the sixth day of the tracking period.

Below last week’s chart at #46, “Holiday” makes this week’s Top 40 at #38. The Lil Nas X single received 1,501 tracking period plays (+990).

Up two places, “Your Man” grabs #39 with 941 spins (+99).

A spin count of 882 (+296) concurrently lifts “Hawái” four spots to #40.