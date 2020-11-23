Miley Cyrus & Dua Lipa’s “Prisoner,” The Weeknd’s “Save Your Tears” Enter Top 50 At Pop Radio

Miley Cyrus’ “Prisoner (featuring Dua Lipa)” and The Weeknd’s “Save Your Tears” are beginning to take flight at pop radio. Both songs officially earn Top 50 rankings this week.

“Prisoner,” which arrived late on the fifth day of the November 15-21 tracking period, closed the week with 325 spins. Based on that spin count, the high-profile collaboration ranks as the Mediabase pop panel’s #49 song.

Credited with 290 spins during the tracking period, “Save Your Tears” earns a #50 ranking. The song was #78 last week with 86 spins.

“Prisoner” appears on Cyrus’ forthcoming album “Plastic Hearts,” while “Save Your Tears” is a cut off The Weeknd’s “After Hours.”