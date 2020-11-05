in TV News

“Run” Stars Sarah Paulson & Kiera Allen Booked For November 17 “Ellen DeGeneres Show”

Their new movie arrives three days later.

RUN -- Diane (Sarah Paulson) and Chloe (Kiera Allen), shown. (Photo by: Allen Fraser/Hulu)

The new Hulu movie “Run” premieres on Friday, November 20.

Anticipation is already high, but stars will look to amplify the hype with a talk show appearance three days earlier. Sarah Paulson and Kiera Allen will participate in a joint interview on the November 17 “Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

The “Run” actresses are presently the only guests advertised for that day’s broadcast, but listings are subject-to-change. A complete look at the upcoming “Ellen DeGeneres Show” guests follows:

November 6 – Lily Tomlin, Chelsea Handler
November 9 – Anthony Anderson, guest host Sarah Silverman
November 10 – Jimmy Kimmel and Guillermo
November 11 – Usher
November 12 – Vince Vaughn, Mario Lopez, musical guest Why Don’t We
November 13 – Guest host Garth Brooks
November 16 – Matthew McConaughey, musical guest Gabby Barrett
November 17 – Sarah Paulson and Kiera Allen
November 18 – Patrick Dempsey
November 19 – Melissa McCarthy
November 20 – Guest host Tiffany Haddish

kiera allenrunsarah paulsonthe ellen degeneres show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

“Queen’s Gambit” Star Anya Taylor-Joy To Appear On November 12 “Late Night With Seth Meyers,” November 13 “Kelly Clarkson Show”