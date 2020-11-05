“Run” Stars Sarah Paulson & Kiera Allen Booked For November 17 “Ellen DeGeneres Show”

The new Hulu movie “Run” premieres on Friday, November 20.
Anticipation is already high, but stars will look to amplify the hype with a talk show appearance three days earlier. Sarah Paulson and Kiera Allen will participate in a joint interview on the November 17 “Ellen DeGeneres Show.”
The “Run” actresses are presently the only guests advertised for that day’s broadcast, but listings are subject-to-change. A complete look at the upcoming “Ellen DeGeneres Show” guests follows:
November 6 – Lily Tomlin, Chelsea Handler
November 9 – Anthony Anderson, guest host Sarah Silverman
November 10 – Jimmy Kimmel and Guillermo
November 11 – Usher
November 12 – Vince Vaughn, Mario Lopez, musical guest Why Don’t We
November 13 – Guest host Garth Brooks
November 16 – Matthew McConaughey, musical guest Gabby Barrett
November 17 – Sarah Paulson and Kiera Allen
November 18 – Patrick Dempsey
November 19 – Melissa McCarthy
November 20 – Guest host Tiffany Haddish
