Justin Bieber & Benny Blanco’s “Lonely” Closed Day One With Over 750 Pop Radio Plays, Nearly 100 Hot AC Spins

Justin Bieber & Benny Blanco’s new “Lonely” garnered ample opening day airplay at the pop and hot adult contemporary radio formats.

According to Mediabase, “Lonely” had received 765 pop spins by the close of Friday, October 16. It received 80 hot adult contemporary radio spins within that window.

The counts position “Lonely” at #44 and #46 on Mediabase’s building/real-time charts for the respective formats. The charts account for the first six days of the October 11-17 tracking period.

“Lonely” will not receive as many spins on Saturday, but it will still receive some support. As a result, it still stands a chance of retaining its Top 50 positions as the tracking period comes to a close.

“Lonely” has also attracted attention on the digital front. It debuted at #6 on the US Spotify chart, and currently holds the #3 position on US iTunes. The official music video, which stars Jacob Tremblay, is #5 on the YouTube Trending Chart.