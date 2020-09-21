in TV News

Special Look: Zendaya, Jeremy Strong, Annie Murphy Pose With Emmys In Official ABC Photos

ABC shared a collection of press photos following the broadcast.

THE 72ND EMMY¨ AWARDS - Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, the "72nd Emmy¨ Awards" will broadcast SUNDAY, SEPT. 20 (8:00 p.m. EDT/6:00 p.m. MDT/5:00 p.m. PDT), on ABC. (ABC/Frank Ockenfels) ZENDAYA

Social distancing guidelines presented the entertainment community from experiencing Emmy Awards under one roof, but it did not prevent the winners from celebrating their victories. Throughout Sunday’s broadcast, the winning actors, actresses, producers, writers, and directors received trophies – and gave speeches – from remote locations.

Several winners also posted for celebratory photos with their new hardware.

That list includes Zendaya, Jeremy Strong, and Annie Murphy. Zendaya won Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her work in “Euphoria,” while Strong’s turn in “Succession” yielded an Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series victory. “Schitt’s Creek” standout Murphy received her Emmy in the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.

Following the broadcast, ABC shared the aforementioned remote photos with the media. They follow:

ANNIE MURPHY
JEREMY STRONG
ZENDAYA

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

