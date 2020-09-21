Special Look: Zendaya, Jeremy Strong, Annie Murphy Pose With Emmys In Official ABC Photos

Social distancing guidelines presented the entertainment community from experiencing Emmy Awards under one roof, but it did not prevent the winners from celebrating their victories. Throughout Sunday’s broadcast, the winning actors, actresses, producers, writers, and directors received trophies – and gave speeches – from remote locations.

Several winners also posted for celebratory photos with their new hardware.

That list includes Zendaya, Jeremy Strong, and Annie Murphy. Zendaya won Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her work in “Euphoria,” while Strong’s turn in “Succession” yielded an Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series victory. “Schitt’s Creek” standout Murphy received her Emmy in the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.

Following the broadcast, ABC shared the aforementioned remote photos with the media. They follow: