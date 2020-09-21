in Music News

Billboard Hot 100: Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP” Earns 4th Week As #1 Song In America

BTS’ “Dynamite” holds at #2.

Cardi and Megan in WAP Video | Atlantic

Cardi B’s “WAP (featuring Megan Thee Stallion)” unsurprisingly extends its reign as the hottest song in America.

“WAP” enjoys a second consecutive (and fourth total) week at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It concurrently retains its strong standing in the chart component categories, remaining #1 on Billboard Streaming Songs, dropping slightly to #3 on Digital Song Sales, and jumping to #21 on Radio Songs.

Its closest competition again comes from BTS’ “Dynamite.” The song is also faring well across the board, particularly on the digital sales front where it claims #1 for a fourth consecutive week.

Drake’s “Laugh Now Cry Later (featuring Lil Durk)” (#3), DaBaby’s “ROCKSTAR (featuring Roddy Ricch)” (#4), and The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” (#5) also hold steady this week.

