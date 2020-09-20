in TV News

Zendaya Wins Emmy For Outstanding Lead Actress, Jeremy Strong Takes Home Outstanding Actor Trophy

Zendaya and Jeremy Strong were the year’s top lead actress and actor on dramatic television.

Zendaya in Euphoria \ Eddy Chen, HBO

Zendaya’s acclaimed performance on the first season of HBO’s “Euphoria” earned the highest possible television honor: an Emmy award.

Indeed, she took home the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series during Sunday’s show. Zendaya beat out Jodie Comer, Sandra Oh, Olivia Colman, Jennifer Aniston, and Laura Linney.

Despite the widespread acclaim, Zendaya was actually a distant betting underdog going into Sunday’s show. Oddsmakers felt confident in a Laura Linney win, but voters ultimately proved more captivated by Zendaya’s work as Rue.

— Shortly before awarding Zendaya her Emmy, the broadcast revealed “Succession” star Jeremy Strong as Outstanding Lead Actor. He beat out his “Succession” co-star Brian Cox, as well as Jason Batemen, Billy Porter, Steve Carell, and Sterling K. Brown.

emmyseuphoriajeremy strongsuccessionzendaya

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

“Watchmen” Wins Several Limited Series Emmy Awards; “Unorthodox,” “Mrs. America,” “I Know This Much Is True” Also Victorious

“Succession” Wins Emmy Award For Outstanding Drama Series