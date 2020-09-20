Zendaya Wins Emmy For Outstanding Lead Actress, Jeremy Strong Takes Home Outstanding Actor Trophy

Zendaya’s acclaimed performance on the first season of HBO’s “Euphoria” earned the highest possible television honor: an Emmy award.

Indeed, she took home the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series during Sunday’s show. Zendaya beat out Jodie Comer, Sandra Oh, Olivia Colman, Jennifer Aniston, and Laura Linney.

Despite the widespread acclaim, Zendaya was actually a distant betting underdog going into Sunday’s show. Oddsmakers felt confident in a Laura Linney win, but voters ultimately proved more captivated by Zendaya’s work as Rue.

— Shortly before awarding Zendaya her Emmy, the broadcast revealed “Succession” star Jeremy Strong as Outstanding Lead Actor. He beat out his “Succession” co-star Brian Cox, as well as Jason Batemen, Billy Porter, Steve Carell, and Sterling K. Brown.