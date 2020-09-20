“Watchmen” Wins Several Limited Series Emmy Awards; “Unorthodox,” “Mrs. America,” “I Know This Much Is True” Also Victorious

If the first hour of the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards belonged to “Schitt’s Creek,” the second belonged to “Watchmen.”

The acclaimed HBO program won numerous awards in the Limited Series or Movie category, including the key Outstanding Limited Series prize.

“Watchmen” also won for Lead Actress (Regina King), Supporting Actor (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), and Writing (Damon Lindelof and Cord Jefferson).

Unlike “Schitt’s Creek,” HBO’s “Watchmen” did not sweep its format. Maria Schrader of Netflix’s “Unorthodox” took home the award for Outstanding Directing, while Mark Ruffalo won Outstanding Lead Actor for HBO’s “I Know This Much Is True.” Uzo Aduba meanwhile won the Outstanding Supporting Actress prize for her work in FX & Hulu’s “Mrs. America.”