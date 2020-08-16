Juice WRLD & Marshmello’s “Come & Go,” Taylor Swift’s “Cardigan,” Kane Brown, Swae Lee & Khalid’s “Be Like That” Make Top 20 On Pop Radio Chart

Three of the chart’s fastest recent risers enjoy new gains on this week’s Mediabase pop radio listing.
Juice WRLD & Marshmello’s “Come & Go,” Taylor Swift’s “cardigan,” and Kane Brown, Swae Lee & Khalid’s “Be Like That” earn Top 20 positions on this week’s chart.
Up five places, “Come & Go” earns #18 on this week’s edition of the chart. It posted 5,024 spins during the August 9-15 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 1,350. Said count represents the week’s greatest airplay gain.
Played 4,900 times (+711), “cardigan” rises two spots to #19.
“Be Like That,” which received 4,672 spins (+543), concurrently rises two places to #20.
