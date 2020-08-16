in Music News

Juice WRLD & Marshmello’s “Come & Go,” Taylor Swift’s “Cardigan,” Kane Brown, Swae Lee & Khalid’s “Be Like That” Make Top 20 On Pop Radio Chart

“Come & Go,” “cardigan,” and “Be Like That” post gains this week.

Juice WRLD & Marshmello - Come & GO music video screen | Interscope

Three of the chart’s fastest recent risers enjoy new gains on this week’s Mediabase pop radio listing.

Juice WRLD & Marshmello’s “Come & Go,” Taylor Swift’s “cardigan,” and Kane Brown, Swae Lee & Khalid’s “Be Like That” earn Top 20 positions on this week’s chart.

Up five places, “Come & Go” earns #18 on this week’s edition of the chart. It posted 5,024 spins during the August 9-15 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 1,350. Said count represents the week’s greatest airplay gain.

Played 4,900 times (+711), “cardigan” rises two spots to #19.

“Be Like That,” which received 4,672 spins (+543), concurrently rises two places to #20.

be like thatcardigancome & gojuice wrldkane brownkhalidmarshmelloswae leeTaylor Swift

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

