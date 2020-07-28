in TV News

Zendaya, Jennifer Aniston, Olivia Colman Nominated For Outstanding Drama Actress Emmy Award

They join returning nominees Jodie Comer, Laura Linney, and Sandra Oh.

Zendaya in Euphoria \ Eddy Chen, HBO

Of the six women up for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series at the 2020 Emmy Awards, three are new to the race. The other three received nominations last year.

“Euphoria” star Zendaya, “The Morning Show” star Jennifer Aniston, and “The Crown” star Olivia Colman are the newcomers, while “Killing Eve” leads Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh and “Ozark” star Laura Linney are returning to the fold.

Jodie Comer won the Emmy at last year’s ceremony.

The Television Academy is in the process of announcing nominees for this year’s ceremony, which will take place on September 20.

