Juice WRLD Rockets To #12 On Global YouTube Artists Chart Following “Legends Never Die” Release

Following the successful release of his posthumous album “Legends Never Die,” the late Juice WRLD rises significantly on the Global YouTube Artists Chart.

Juice WRLD soars forty-five places to #12 on this week’s chart, which ranks artists based on total YouTube streams across official uploads and other eligible content. Juice WRLD registered 148 million such streams during the July 10-16 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 158%.

His top-performing songs for the week included “Come & Go (with Marshmello)” (14.9 million views), “Wishing Well” (12.5 million), and “Hate The Other Side (with Marshmello, featuring Polo G & The Kid Laroi)” (10.4 million).

YouTube adds that his biggest audiences came from Chicago, New York, Houston, Los Angeles, and London.