Juice WRLD Rockets To #12 On Global YouTube Artists Chart Following “Legends Never Die” Release

The posthumous album fared well around the world.

Juice WRLD - Legends Never Die Audio Cover | Grade A/Interscope

Following the successful release of his posthumous album “Legends Never Die,” the late Juice WRLD rises significantly on the Global YouTube Artists Chart.

Juice WRLD soars forty-five places to #12 on this week’s chart, which ranks artists based on total YouTube streams across official uploads and other eligible content. Juice WRLD registered 148 million such streams during the July 10-16 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 158%.

His top-performing songs for the week included “Come & Go (with Marshmello)” (14.9 million views), “Wishing Well” (12.5 million), and “Hate The Other Side (with Marshmello, featuring Polo G & The Kid Laroi)” (10.4 million).

YouTube adds that his biggest audiences came from Chicago, New York, Houston, Los Angeles, and London.

