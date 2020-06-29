in Music News

Dixie D’Amelio’s “Be Happy” Reaches 1.4 Million Spotify Streams In First Weekend, Music Video Arrives On July 1

“Be Happy” posted impressive opening weekend numbers.

Dixie D'Amelio - Be Happy Video Teaser | Via @dixiedamelio

By the end of its first weekend, Dixie D’Amelio’s debut single boasted over 1.4 million streams on Spotify.

As of Sunday, June 28, the song’s worldwide Spotify streaming count stands at 1,428,464. The song, notably, received slightly more streams on Sunday (its third day) than it did on Saturday (its second day).

“Be Happy” did receive some noteworthy playlist placements, including spots on New Music Friday and Teen Party. The numbers are nonetheless stronger than what would be guaranteed from those placements, a testament to fan interest in hearing the big TikTok/social star’s first single.

To further support the song, D’Amelio will release the official music video on Wednesday, July 1. News of the video release came via a post across the D’Amelio Family social accounts (and later Dixie’s own feed).

— “Be Happy” also maintains a presence on the US iTunes sales chart. It hit the Top 50 following its release on Friday, and it remains in the Top 100 as of press time at 11AM ET.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Dixie D’Amelio ☁️🖤 (@dixiedamelio) on

be happydixie d'amelio

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Chris Brown, Lizzo, Roddy Ricch, DaBaby, Megan Thee Stallion, Migos Named Top Artists At BET Awards; Full Winners List Revealed

The Killers, John Legend, Lady A, Tim McGraw, Black Eyed Peas, Brad Paisley Performing During NBC’s 4th Of July Fireworks Special