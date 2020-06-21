in Music News

DaBaby & Roddy Ricch’s “ROCKSTAR” Enters Top 25 At Pop Radio, Songs By Gabby Barrett & Charlie Puth, Jackson Wang Enter Top 30

“ROCKSTAR,” “I Hope,” and “100 Ways” make moves at pop radio.

DaBaby by Jackie Dimailig | Press Photo courtesy of Interscope Records/IGA Publicity/UMG

Powered by the format’s second-greatest airplay gain, DaBaby’s “ROCKSTAR (featuring Roddy Ricch)” enters the Top 25 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Up three places, “ROCKSTAR” earns #23 on this week’s listing. The collaboration posted a tracking period play count of 3,563, besting last week’s mark by 1,146. Only Megan Thee Stallion’s #9 “Savage (featuring Beyonce)” enjoyed a greater gain (+1,313).

— As “ROCKSTAR” hits the Top 25, Gabby Barrett’s “I Hope (featuring Charlie Puth)” and Jackson Wang’s “100 Ways” make the Top 30.

Played 2,274 times during the June 14-20 tracking period (+858), “I Hope” jumps six places to #26.

“100 Ways,” which received 1,761 spins (+306), rises two spots to #29.

