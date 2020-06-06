TWICE’s “MORE & MORE” Debuts At #1 On Global YouTube Music Videos Chart

It did not arrive until the middle of the May 29-June 4 tracking period, but TWICE’s “MORE & MORE” still amassed an impressive opening week view count on YouTube.

It received enough views, in fact, to earn #1 on the Global YouTube Music Videos Chart.

“MORE & MORE” takes #1 thanks to the 35.4 million views it received during the tracking period.

— The live video of “MORE & MORE” also charts this week, earning #53 with 7.19 million views.

The new music ultimately thrusts TWICE up seventy-eight places to #21 on the Global YouTube Artists Chart. The group received 93.8 million total YouTube streams this week.