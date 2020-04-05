Harry Styles’ “Adore You” Enters Top 5 At Hot AC Radio, Billie Eilish’s “Everything I Wanted” Top 10

As it reaches #1 at pop radio, Harry Styles’ “Adore You” enters the Top 5 at the hot adult contemporary format.

Up one place, the hit single earns #5 on this week’s Mediabase Hot AC chart. “Adore You” received ~5,128 spins during the March 29-April 4 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 418 plays.

— As “Adore You” makes its foray into the Top 5, Billie Eilish’s “everything i wanted” enters the Top 10.

The song, which celebrates a sixth week atop the alternative chart, rises one spot to #10 on the Hot AC listing. It received ~3,492 spins (+474).