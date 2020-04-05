in Album Sales, Music News, New Music

Rod Wave’s “Pray 4 Love” Projected For 2-3K US Album Sales, 65-75K Total US Units; Will Be One Of Week’s Top Albums

Rod Wave’s “Pray 4 Love” should be one of the week’s top three performers.

Rod Wave - Pray 4 Love cover, courtesy of Interscope

Buzz artist Rod Wave, an artist to watch selection by platforms like Deezer and YouTube, just released his new album “Pray 4 Love.” Based on early projections, the album should contend for one of the top spots in the US this week.

According to Hits Daily Double, the album should sell 2-3K US copies this week. With units from track sales and streams included, it may generate 65-75K in total first-week consumption.

Such a consumption figure would likely put “Pray 4 Love” in the mix for a Top 3 (and certainly Top 5) bow on the overall US album chart. Hits currently expects The Weeknd’s “After Hours” to deliver a similar performance this week. Lil Uzi Vert’s streaming powerhouse “Eternal Atake,” the publication adds, could also be in the mix. There are no other certain challengers at this point, but the week is obviously still very young.

