Maren Morris’ “The Bones” Officially Earns #1 At Hot Adult Contemporary Radio

“The Bones” completes its impressive run to #1.

Ryan Hurd and Maren Morris in The Bones - video screen | Columbia/Sony

Making good on the mid-week projection, Maren Morris’ “The Bones” reaches #1 on this week’s Mediabase hot adult contemporary radio char.t

Up two places from last week’s mark, “The Bones” earns #1 on the strength of the ~6,257 spins it received during the March 29-April 4 tracking period. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 224 plays.

“The Bones” becomes the first solo Hot AC #1 for Morris, who previously topped the chart as part of the Zedd and Grey collaboration “The Middle.” The song also becomes a multi-format #1, having already reached the apex of the country chart.

Interestingly, “The Bones” began its hot adult contemporary radio run months before impacting home country format. In a testament to its longevity, “The Bones” made its Hot AC chart debut back in June 2019.

Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now,” which received ~6,125 spins this week (+164), rises two places to #2 this week.

Maroon 5’s “Memories” slides one place to #3, and Post Malone’s “Circles” dips three spots to #4. Harry Styles’ “Adore You,” the new #1 song at pop, concurrently jumps one spot to #5 at Hot AC.

