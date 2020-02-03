Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now” Earns #1 At US Dance Radio; Ella Henderson Has Two Songs In Top 5

Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now” officially earns #1 on this week’s Mediabase US Dance Radio chart.

The song, which was #3 last week, rises to #1 on the strength of its 394 tracking period spins. This week’s count tops last week’s mark by 16.

Credited with 383 spins during the January 26-February 1 tracking period (+2), Gryffin & Slander’s “All You Need To Know” holds at #2.

Famba’s “Storm (featuring Kyra Mastro)” concurrently falls from #1 to #3, while Sigala’s “We Got Love (featuring Ella Henderson)” holds at #4.

Up four places, Jax Jones & Ella Henderson’s “This Is Real” claims a new peak of #5.