in Music News

Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now” Earns #1 At US Dance Radio; Ella Henderson Has Two Songs In Top 5

“Don’t Start Now” hits #1 on this week’s dance chart.

Dua Lipa by Hugo Conte, courtesy of Warner Records

Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now” officially earns #1 on this week’s Mediabase US Dance Radio chart.

The song, which was #3 last week, rises to #1 on the strength of its 394 tracking period spins. This week’s count tops last week’s mark by 16.

Credited with 383 spins during the January 26-February 1 tracking period (+2), Gryffin & Slander’s “All You Need To Know” holds at #2.

Famba’s “Storm (featuring Kyra Mastro)” concurrently falls from #1 to #3, while Sigala’s “We Got Love (featuring Ella Henderson)” holds at #4.

Up four places, Jax Jones & Ella Henderson’s “This Is Real” claims a new peak of #5.

don't start nowdua lipaella hendersonfambagryffinjax joneskyra mastrosigalaslander

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Loading…

Songs By Lizzo, Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, Chelsea Cutler Enter Top 40 At Pop Radio

Billboard Hot 100: Roddy Ricch’s “The Box” Earns 4th Week As America’s #1 Song